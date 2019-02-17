Bach star Zac Franich engaged to Erin Simpson

Kiwi stars Zac Franich and Erin Simpson are finally going to tie the knot.

The former Bachelor NZ and Dancing with the Stars contender asked the former kids' TV host to marry him while at Napier's Art Deco Festival aboard a navel vessel earlier this year, according to Woman's Day.

"I knew quite early on that I wanted to marry Erin. It was the easiest decision I've ever made," he told the magazine.

Erin and Zac started dating a year after Zac finished filming for The Bachelor NZ, which saw him paired with winner Viarni Bright. The pair split in late 2017.

Since then, Simpson and Franich have moved into an apartment together and have been inseparable since.

"Now I fully understand true love. I knew almost from day one," says Erin.

