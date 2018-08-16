Baby Neve’s first ever radio interview

ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan were the lucky to have the first baby of New Zealand on air for an exclusive chat – or um, ‘squeak’ this morning.

Whilst the radio hosts were chatting away to our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about equal pay rights for teachers around the country, baby Neve piped up when Vaughan questioned the PM.

“Where’s it at with the teachers and nurses and everything. I am really rooting for the teachers on this one. I really want them to get what they want and what they deserve and the best for the future…”says Vaughan.

“Auuughhhhh,” interrupts baby Neve.

“Perfect timing!” says Vaughan clapping his hands.

“Yes girl!” says Megan.

“Sorry guys, she just wanted her voice heard,” says new mum Jacinda, apologising.

“Was that the first time she has been interviewed?” asks Vaughan.

“Yep that was probably the first time she has been interviewed” laughs Jacinda.

