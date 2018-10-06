Aussie MAFS star steps out with Kiwi girlfriend

All eyes were on Married at First Sight Australia hunk Ryan Gallagher at the Social Mixer at SkyCity last Saturday night.

Hopes were dashed for those young women hoping to chat up the heart-throb as it became clear he only had eyes for NZ model Ayla Browne.



Spy understands they’ve been dating for just over a month and met when she was in the Gold Coast competing in Miss Hawaiian Tropic, where she was voted 1st runner-up and Miss Photogenic.



Gallagher, 30, won Aussie and Kiwi hearts with how well he coped with the cheating by his MAFS wife Davina Rankin on the show. He turned it into comedy gold and became a stand-up comedian.



He has previously been linked to high-profile Bachelorette Sophie Monk.

Browne didn’t want to comment on her new relationship. But things are looking good for the photogenic pair, especially with Gallagher socialising with Browne’s friends in Auckland this week.



Gallagher is as proud as punch of his gorgeous new girlfriend, posting a picture of them at a bar in Sydney last month and one with Browne on his lap at Ponsonby’s Chapel Bar.



As well as modelling, Browne also dabbles in acting and background extra work. She also has a career in sales and marketing.



Word is Gallagher was to stay the week in Auckland and catch up with some local MAFS’ former talent before heading across the Tasman.



Can the trans-Tasman romance last? Watch this space.