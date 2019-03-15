Aucklander wins ZM's $30,000 Secret Sound

The competition that has been driving Kiwis crazy for weeks has finally come to an end with Auckland listener Michaela winning ZM's Secret Sound this morning.

Michaela won a massive $30,000 cash prize after correctly guessing the Secret Sound.

So just what was the cryptic clue? Turns out it was the sound of ice cubes being twisted out of a tray.

Fletch, Vaughan and Megan popped the celebratory money guns and told a shocked Michaela that she'd won.

"Oh my god I'm literally shaking," she said. "Are you kidding?"

Michaela revealed she'd been sneaking out of the office every morning to try and guess the Secret Sound.

She said she plans to give her dad some money, while joking she will use it to leave the country.