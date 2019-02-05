Are these ZM hosts the next iconic DJ duo?

ZM’s Bree and Clint have been campaigning to become the next big thing on the DJ scene in New Zealand, and this week they've received some exciting news.

'The Hot Mess Express' is what they are calling themselves and they have just made the top slot on the Kiwi iTunes charts.

“OMG I can’t believe that,” says an excited Bree, live on air.

“We have a number one single in New Zealand ... The Hot Mess Express! Our first debut single!”

'The moment we found out SEND IT is #1 on the iTunes charts! 🤯😱🎉🎧🎵 #TheHotMessExpress'

The song 'Send It' was produced by Kings of ‘Don't Worry Bout' It fame.

Bree and Clint will perform their first gig at ZM’s Float festival, Saturday 16th January.