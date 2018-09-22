Are these the new My Kitchen Rules stars?

Whakatane cousins Pat Salmon and Wilz Ross are poised to become the My Kitchen Rules breakout stars.We’re heading into reality TV overdrive with Project Runway, Married at First Sight, The Great Kiwi Bake-Off and MKR all kicking off in the next few weeks.

Spy had a sneak peek at some of the MKR contestants and is picking Salmon and Ross to win over viewers.

“It is our hope that we win the hearts of the nation because we are proud Maori/Kiwi boys from the East Coast who bring flair and imagination and good television,” Ross tells Spy. “We wish to uplift people to be the best they can and this is the intention we bring with us on this journey.”

The pair serves fusion kai and warn fans not to judge a book by its cover.

Salmon says they bring great conversation and humour — and are interesting to look at.

“The moko I wear is a representation of what I practise in life,” the 31-year-old says. “It represents the duality and balance of light and dark and the human and divine elements within us all. These markings contain esoteric knowledge that I will pass on to my children.”

Salmon, a father of three, cooks with his kids as much as possible. He hopes when they watch him and Ross, they will realise that they have the ability to do anything they want.

And they reckon their chilled nature can take the sting out of reality TV’s notoriously competitive streak.

“We definitely will bring some surprises to the competition,” says Ross. “We are observant, but also want to get to know the other contestants as much as possible. We come packed full of fun, drama and lots of good watching.”

Others featuring in the show include Aucklanders May Chen and Enna Ye, who favour Asian fusion flavours; Sindy Coetzee and Roger Smith from Papamoa, who serve “AfroKiwi”; married high-rolling Aucklanders Jacqui and Nic Anderson; father and daughter Liam and Eden McPhillips from New Plymouth, who call their call their flair “hunter and gatherer”; and Dunedin foodie friends Jess McKay and Cindy Holmes. who like to tell people how it is.