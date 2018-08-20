Are babies on the way for Ben and Shailene?

It seems babies could well be on the way for Shailene Woodley and her Kiwi beau Ben Volavola as the Hollywood star is feeling broody.

Shailene previously said she was unsure about settling down because she has a "vagabond spirit" and doesn't think she will ever change her lifestyle.

According to Bang! Showbiz, she said: "To know you have a home is grounding and centring, but I don't know where I want that to be. Even with a husband and kids and home, I'll always travel. I'll always have that vagabond spirit ... I'll always be a vagabond of sorts, but as you get older, things like family become really important."

But now the 'Big Little Lies' star is ready to become a mother in real life after portraying one on screen.

She told Women's Wear Daily: "The best thing about playing a mom on TV is you get to send the kids home at the end of the day with their real parents ... It's great, but I want little babies so bad now."

The star has been dating Kiwi rugby star Ben Volavola for two years, after the pair met in Fiji while Volavola was competing in the Pacific Nations Cup and Woodley was filming Adrift.

The pair developed their relationship here in New Zealand as filming moved to our shores - Volavola was playing for North Harbour at the time.

Volavola told Rugbypass.com in February: "We continued to see each other and now we live together in Paris. I'm blessed to have met a girl like her."

The pair have been keeping a relatively low profile online but Shailene has shared snaps of the happy couple here and there on Instagram.