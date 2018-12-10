Anna Hutchison weds Hollywood beau
Tuesday, 11 December 2018, 4:47PM
Kiwi actress Anna Hutchison has married her long-time partner, Hollywood manager Mike Gillespie.
The former Go Girls star shared a stunning photo of the wedding on Instagram, with the newlyweds posing at Waiheke's Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant.
Boston-born Gillespie, 35, proposed to Hutchison underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris last September.
Hutchison, 32, became a household name in New Zealand before jetting to LA to audition for roles in Hollywood.
The actress was recently cast in Robert the Bruce, a sequel to 1995's Braveheart, alongside Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen.