Anna Hutchison weds Hollywood beau

Kiwi actress Anna Hutchison has married her long-time partner, Hollywood manager Mike Gillespie.

The former Go Girls star shared a stunning photo of the wedding on Instagram, with the newlyweds posing at Waiheke's Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant.

Boston-born Gillespie, 35, proposed to Hutchison underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris last September.

Hutchison, 32, became a household name in New Zealand before jetting to LA to audition for roles in Hollywood.

The actress was recently cast in Robert the Bruce, a sequel to 1995's Braveheart, alongside Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen.