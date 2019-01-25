Anika Moa’s exciting baby news: 'It's a girl!'

Anika Moa is bursting at the seams this summer - and now she's got some news to share.

She and her wife Natasha Utting have revealed the sex of their upcoming baby.

“When I conceived, I just knew it was going to be a girl. I made this baby in my body and the fact that it’s a girl is lovely,” Moa tells Woman’s Day.

The couple already has a brood of three boisterous boys and they say they're ready for a girly addition.

However, it wasn’t plain sailing for the couple to conceive.

“I tried with my first donor for about a year and a half and nothing happened. I just couldn’t get pregnant so, finally, I decided to try another way. Natasha suggested using her donor, who is Soren’s father and we both thought that would be so nice that the two kids had the same father.”

"She texted him saying, 'can we have your baby again?' and he came back saying 'Yay!' He was really keen and there was no waiting around. He got me pregnant first pop with a $10 syringe ... He was like the Uber Eats of sperm donors!"

Anika is due March 8, 2019.

We can’t wait to meet your gorgeous baby girl Anika and Natasha!