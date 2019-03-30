Anika Moa opens up on her daughter's 'scary' birth

Anika Moa has opened up about the "scary" birth of her second daughter, Marigold Tui Grace Utting-Moa, who was born via emergency caesarean.

Speaking to Woman's Day, Moa said she was told she would have to be induced three weeks early, and realised her "hopes of a natural birth were not going to plan".

"It was pretty scary, but I just had to dig deep and tell myself I'd be having this baby soon."

Moa said she leant on her wife Natasha Utting for support when she was told she needed the caesarean.

"You know when you're on a plane and there's turbulence, and you look straight at the air hostess to see if she's showing fear? But Natasha was great. She didn't look frightened at all," she told the magazine.

Marigold was born on February 18, Moa and Utting's second wedding anniversary. The couple also have Soren, four, Utting's biological child, and twins Barry and Taane, seven, who Moa shares custody of with her ex-wife.

Moa shared the Woman's Day cover on her Instagram, revealing Marigold to the world for the first time.

"Welcome to the world my love. Gotta get her modelling now - start them young aye," wrote the singer.

"She is perfect in every way, plus she looks exactly like ME! Showmom all da way. Sorry it took so long to show you pics but here she is and we adore her."