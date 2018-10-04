Anika Moa drops F-bomb live on air

Warning: Clip contains explicit language.

Anika Moa dropped an F-bomb live on air when she joined the Bhuja lads in studio.

The singer/songwriter and TV host caught up with the boys about being the "mother of the nation" and even put her accent skills to the test.

But when it came time to discuss her latest album, things took a swift turn for the worse.

They discussed her recording process in New Orleans, during which she worked with session artists who have worked with the likes of Bob Dylan, Lucinda Williams and Jewel.

Leigh innocently asked: "Do they have any input on arrangements and suggestions on the day?"

But Anika's reply left them speechless.

