All Blacks star reveals romantic engagement

All Blacks star Nehe Milner-Skudder is engaged to his beautiful new fiance, actress Hannah Tevita.

The happy couple announced the news on their Instagram accounts, posting photos on Sunday morning of both the magical proposal and the ring.

The pair spent the weekend with friends at Tantalus Estate Vineyard on Waiheke Island, and that's where Nehe got down on one knee to pop the question.

Posting a photo of the life-changing moment online, Nehe captioned it: "AROHA MUTUNGA KORE - everlasting love".

Hannah, who starred in 2012 cannibal-comedy-horror Fresh Meat and TV series Terry Teo, has been dating Nehe for some six years.

They met through mutual friends when she was studying for a degree in public relations at Massey University in Palmerston North and Nehe was making a name for himself in the green and white tramline strip of the Manawatu Turbos.

Speaking to Spy in 2015, Hannah admitted it wasn't love at first sight.

"It definitely wasn't fireworks. I don't think we were too fond of each other when we first met. It definitely took a bit of time. I think we were both a bit hesitant," she said.

But lucky they stuck it out, as wedding bells are officially ringing.

Congratulations, you two!