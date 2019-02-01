All Black's 'bra-top' backlash

All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder got quite a ribbing from his fans this week when he posted a picture of himself and fellow All Black Ngani Laumape donning bra tops at Hurricanes’ training.

“When the trainer says ‘One more block to go’. Loving the preseason mahi with my @hurricanesrugby brothers,” Milner-Skudder wrote.

The response from his Instagram followers to the picture was hilarious. Some of the best ones were:

“Did he also say bras or you’re off the team?”

“Why are you all wearing girls’ tops??”

“Sports bras for everyone”

Skudder didn’t answer the jibes — but Spy did some research and it seems the look is all very high-tech and nothing to do with too many pectoral exercises or showing off the AB abs.

The tops are cutting-edge technology from STATSports and are fitness and heart monitors. There are wires inside, and not the usual ones found in a bra.

The key component of the system is the Viper pod, a matchbox-sized GPS device which sits between the shoulder blades, where it monitors heart rate and measures various aspects of physiological performance. The pods can integrate match day and practice data which can be viewed on a Desktop, iPad and Smart Watch.

The Northern Ireland-based company, founded in 2007, has become a pioneering influence in the sports’ science industry, The Hurricanes’ logo is proudly displayed on their website. Their player-tracking and analysis equipment is also used by the IRFU Ireland rugby team, several Premier League football clubs in England, and European teams Barcelona and Juventus.