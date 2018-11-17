All Black stars spotted hanging with Prison Bae
Monday, 19 November 2018
Kiwi rugby stars Julian Savea and Malakai Fekitoa have been snapped hanging out with one of the most famous faces on the internet: Prison Bae.
Julian posted a snap of himself with Jeremy Meeks - aka the internet's "hot felon" - captioning it: "Awesome weekend away with the lads in Monaco".
Julian's wife Fatima also posted to her Instagram story saying: "When bae is hanging out with prison bae".
Malakai also posted his snap to Instagram.
He captioned it: "Good to meet the man @jmeeksofficial one of the humblest guys I’ve ever met. Awesome weekend in Monaco".
Meeks is a former gang member and convicted felon, but shot to viral internet fame when his mug shot was posted by police to Facebook, following his arrest in 2014.
He served a two-year jail sentence for illegally possessing firearms and criminal street gang activity, but when he was released in 2016, he signed up with Gigi Hadid's agent and within a year of his release, he was walking at New York Fashion Week.