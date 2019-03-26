All Black star Aaron Smith engaged

Kiwi rugby star Aaron Smith has finally popped the question to his long term girlfriend Teagan Voykovich.

The couple are currently on holiday for their 'Baby Moon' and took to Instagram today to share the exciting news.

Alongside a photo of his fiancé Teagan Voykovich in a swimming pool wearing a diamond engagement ring, he wrote, "She said yes."

The lovebirds are currently holidaying in Fiji, staying at the Hilton Fiji Beach and Spa resort.

Teagan also shared a photo of her new bling writing, "Here's to forever".

Earlier this month Aaron and Teagan unveiled the news that they are expecting a baby together.

So exciting! Congratulations Aaron and Teagan!