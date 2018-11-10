All Black George Bridge 'getting clucky'

Breakout All Black star George Bridge is eyeing up parenthood — according to his good mate and fellow Crusader, former All Black Izzy Dagg and wife Daisy.

The Daggs were cheering Bridge on at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo last weekend when he scored two tries on debut.

They followed that by cheering him on to become a dad.

After the match, the Daggs had Bridge over to their Tokyo apartment along with fellow newbie AB, 23-year-old David Havili. Dagg is playing for the Canon Eagles before returning to play for the Crusaders next year.

Daisy posted a picture to Instagram of the boys hanging with their five-month-old baby daughter Tilly.

“Tilly hanging with the latest best looking All Blacks,” she wrote.

Izzy posted a shot with Tilly cuddling with Bridge, commenting, “Getting Clucky.”

If 23-year-old Bridge wanted to keep his love-life on the low-down, the Daggs spoiled that plan by tagging his 21-year-old girlfriend Evie Burdon into their posts to their nearly 175,000 followers.

Burdon, a former Rangi Ruru Girls’ pupil has made the news before. Five years ago, she was part of an NCEA story where she was not able to check her exam results because she was on holiday at a beach with no Wi-Fi.

Spy sees big commercial opportunities for Bridge — and thanks to the Daggs we will be watching how the gorgeous couple’s relationship develops.

Meanwhile, injured All Black Sam Cane managed to look dapper at the wedding of his Chiefs’ team mate Michael Allardice and new wife Jana — despite sporting a neck brace. Cane, who was at the Cromwell wedding with fiance Harriet Allen, pulled off the unconventional look, but Spy can’t quite see it taking off as this season’s hot wedding style.