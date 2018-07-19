Ali Williams and Casey Green split

Former All Black Ali Williams and his entrepreneurial wife Casey Green have split, Spy understands.

A devastated Green, 37, did not wish to comment on the split and Williams, also 37, did not respond.

For more than 10 years the pair have been Spy regulars, through their romance, social outings, engagement, wedding and their time in Europe and return.

The couple had been together for 14 years, marrying in December 2011 at Stoneridge Estate, a luxury venue 15 minutes outside of Queenstown.

Famous guests included All Blacks captain of the time, Richie McCaw, who was part of the wedding party, team-mates Jerome Kaino, Dan Carter and wife Honor, and All Blacks coach at the time Sir Graham Henry and his wife Lady Raewyn.

In 2013 Williams and Green welcomed their first daughter Jessica, the All Black lock ended his 10-year career playing for the national team with a move to play a two-year term for Toulon in France. In 2015 Williams retired from professional rugby and the family moved to London, for what looked like a career emulating that of former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick.

Williams surprised many by coming out of retirement to play in the 2016/17 season for French club Racing 92, joining best mate Carter in Paris.

Things at 92 ended badly for Williams when in February 2017 he was arrested in Paris for allegedly buying cocaine.

The family then holidayed throughout Europe and later that year returned home to New Zealand, where they stayed in St Marys Bay before creating their dream home in Freemans Bay last year.

Green wasted no time in getting down to business, juggling motherhood to Jessica and her little sister Claudia, with her health and wellness business. She also branched out into fashion, joining forces with a business that rents out gorgeous designer gowns.

Since being home, Williams is said to have been away a lot on business, while also working as a pundit on Sky Sport. With a young family to look after and big careers to uphold, Spy wishes both Green and Williams all the best navigating 2019.