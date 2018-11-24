Ahoy! Meet NZ's newest reality star

Watch out New Zealand reality stars — a Kiwi-done-good on the world’s oceans is fast becoming a star in one of America’s biggest reality shows.

Ross Inia is one of the newest crew members of Below Deck, a reality show following the lives of crew on a luxury super-yacht. The latest series will screen here on Bravo in January.

From a young age, the handsome seaman had his sights on professional rugby. After a career-ending injury, he changed his focus. With the help of his cousin, who happened to be a captain, he got his foot in the door of the yachting industry.

Inia has worked on yachts for six years and travelled to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

When not on charter, he spends as much time as he can with his son at home in Florida.

In Below Deck he joins Captain Lee Rosbach, Chief Steward Kate Chastain and seven new crew members aboard the multimillion-dollar M/Y Seanna. This season they travel outside the Caribbean for the first time, to explore the tropical waters of Tahiti.

Inia stands out for his sensible seamanship among the wild behaviour of other crew members.

When not on board, Spy hears Inia makes sure he can watch the All Blacks play wherever he is moored and has turned at least one fellow crew member into a rugby fan.