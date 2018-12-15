Actress Jane Seymour 'absolutely loves NZ'

Jane Seymour has been making the most of her summer trip Downunder.

The screen queen flew into New Zealand to appear at the Bold Steps Conference held in Auckland last week, joining a speaking line-up featuring the Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, fashion guru Dame Trelise Cooper and several business leaders who shared inspiration aimed at giving attendees “bold steps they will take in their careers and lives in 2019”.

Seymour starred in 1980s mini-series and in the prime-time show Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman — took in some of our best sights along with friend and Sky City corporate events manager Lizzie Leuchars.

Highlights she has posted about online include the Carrick Winery at Bannockburn, and Lake Erskine.

During a visit to New Zealand last year, Leuchars showed the 67-year-old around the North Island.

“She absolutely loves New Zealand and her friends could not fathom that she had not seen the South Island — so this time around we obliged.” Leuchars tells Spy.

On Wednesday, Seymour was back in Auckland at an exclusive function atop the Sky Tower. Among guests at the VIP function was former broadcaster Paul Henry.

Henry said he first met Seymour when he was 18. Sadly, the former Bond girl did not recall. She did however regale guests about tales of her life on and off the screen.