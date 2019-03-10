Aaron Smith says baby 'coming soon'

All Black star Aaron Smith has shared the happy news that he is going to become a father.

He posted a cute snap of himself on Instagram with his partner Teagan Voykovich, showing off an ultrasound scan with the caption 'coming soon.'

Voykovich also posted a photo saying: "Baby smith coming soon - our hearts are so full."

Excited fans have already started flooding the couple's social media accounts with kind words of support and congratulations.

"Congratulations that's awesome news.... from Feilding High to an All Black 2 a Daddy!"

"A mini Aaron coming soon congratulations."

"Multiply brother.God bless you all."

"Congratulations Mom and daddy to be."

"Congratulations to my all time favorite no 9....Blessings brother."

Good on you guys! We cannot wait to meet the wee baby soon.