Aaron Smith and Teagan Voykovich stronger than ever

After months of hard slog getting their F45 Dunedin South gym off to a successful start, Teagan Voykovich has joined partner All Black Aaron Smith for the last games of the Northern Hemisphere tour.

Last week Voykovich was in Dublin with family, including her grandparents, to see Smith and the boys fall to the Irish, but spirits are higher for this week’s match in Rome against Italy — and celebrating the love of her life’s 30th birthday at The Hard Rock Cafe.

Voykovich will be dying for the end of the tour to come so she and Smith can prepare for F45’s busy time next month.

As she took in the sights of Rome, Voykovich was excited to tell Spy of their journey so far.

“F45 Dunedin South has been going awesome. Aaron and I both loved the process of getting it up and running to taking classes,” she says.

The gym has the Battle of the South coming up between US (F45 Dunedin South) and F45 Riccarton on Saturday, December 1.

“To show that functional fitness is for everyone — even the likes of ex-rugby players — we teamed up with Riccarton, selecting 10 ex-players from our Otago region and 10 from theirs and transforming the dad bods in completing our eight-week challenge.”

At the end of the challenge everyone will come together at the Recreation Ground in Queenstown and the couple will host the Battle of the South where the two sides, billed as Ex Crusaders taking on Ex Highlanders, will play off in a rugby game of three halves.

“We want to make it a fun day for family and friends to get along and enjoy the footy with food trucks, sausage sizzles, raffles, spot prizes and activities for the kids.”

On tour last weekend her Instagram was hacked. She had to start a new account @teaganvoykovich — and her supportive partner gave her a shout-out to his followers to help get it off the ground.

It’s more than two years since the couple survived Smith’s toilet scandal and they are now thriving. Spy wishes them all the best — and hopes for an exciting announcement in the New Year.