A guide to NZ's celebrity selfies

There is no escaping the celebrity selfie.

With no occasion too big or too small to be documented via selfie, so very many sub-categories of the genre have cropped up on stars' social media accounts of late – here are just a few of them.

The sad selfie

Former Bachelor NZ star Art Green has had a few reasons for looking glum of late, what with his food company striking major problems at its manufacturing plant and needing a $1 million funding rescue from shareholders.

But it looks like his training for the upcoming New York Marathon is also getting him down this week, what with this sad selfie posted to Instagram shortly after a run.

"Some runs just feel so much harder than others," Green wrote of the occasion. "Today was one of those. Thirty heavy kilometres of discomfort."

Thirty kilometres? Frankly, we'd be struggling to even lift an arm to take such a snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Green (@art_green) on Oct 6, 2018 at 8:37pm PDT

The 'No regard for the smartphone' selfie

Things have been looking up for another of New Zealand's Bachelor stars, however.

In case you missed all the photos a month ago, Zac Franich and his girlfriend, TV presenter Erin Simpson, recently indulged in a holiday to Hawaii – and took a chance with their smartphone on a selfie stick while driving along the highway in a Mustang. As you do.

Although Franich did also deploy the correct selfie stance of a nice high angle while on holiday.

It makes everything look more flattering, even while you feel like you're dying during a mountain hike.

The selfie pun

Like most of her fellow Heartbreak Island contestants, Caitlin Smith is not afraid of an Instagram selfie – and she's also not afraid of a bad pun or two along with it.

Here she is, #tooblessedtobestressed with all her flowers.

Geddit?

View this post on Instagram Look at me and all my flourz #tooblessedtobestressed A post shared by Caitlin Veronica Smith (@caitlinvsmith) on Sep 18, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

The FASHUN selfie

Selfies go next level when you're a blogger and stylist who gets invited to Fashion Week events around the world.

Jaime Ridge brought the glamour with this selfie effort from the Max Mara show in Milan last month.

"When shows not only provide the perfect clothes, they also gift you with the perfect lighting," Ridge wrote of the snap.

The ongoing selfie series

Whenever Seven Sharp co-host and Hauraki Breakfast presenter Jeremy Wells visits Christchurch, there is always one tourist stop that's top of his list: The airport's disabled toilet made infamous by All Black Aaron Smith in 2016.

Wells always makes a point of sharing a selfie at "the Aaron Smith Disabled Toilet" when in the Garden City, saying "it never fails to excite" - even after five visits and counting.

The makeup selfie

Nailing a specific makeup look is always a good opportunity for a selfie.

Just ask actors and comedians, Hayley Sproull and Chris Parker.

View this post on Instagram Be still, my black bleeding heart. #pilotweek #comingsoon A post shared by hayleysproull (@hayleysproull) on Sep 6, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

Another case in point: actress Amanda Billing. Just call her a makeup influencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMANDA BILLING (@_amandabilling_) on Sep 28, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

The super flattering selfie

Admit it. For every selfie you post to Instagram, there's usually at least 30 other attempts at the same photo that have been discarded for not being quite flattering enough.

Not so for Kiwi actor KJ Apa – it looks like he just rolls with the first attempt.

And we love it.