Shane Cortese returns to reality TV

Former Shortland Street star and real estate man about town Shane Cortese is putting his entertainment and housing experience into a hosting role in a new Prime TV show The Dream Home Dilemma.

Flanked by designer Hamish Dodd and real estate agent Anita Dobson, the trio will be giving New Zealanders a hand getting on the property ladder and into their new homes.

“We Kiwis are smitten with the housing market and getting into it and staying. I think that with talent and wit like Hamish Dodd’s and the knowledge and calmness of Anita Dobson, viewers are in good hands. Real estate is complex enough but these guys and I will answer a few questions for sure,” says Cortese.

Cortese, who joined Sotheby’s Real Estate two years ago, is as known for his roles on TV dramas Nothing Trivial, Shortland Street, The Almighty Johnsons, Burying Brian and Step Dave, the theatre and his live band gigs.

“After two years learning my trade with one of the most respected auction brands in the world, I was approached to be auction manager for Harcourts Cooper and Co, a job I start in the new year. I love the transparency and legality of the auction process and to have the opportunity to work alongside some of the best auctioneers in the country was too strong a pull. I’m excited about both running and being a part of that team so early into my career.”

A shout-out was made late last year for applicants who could be looking for their first apartment or house, needed more space because there’s a baby on the way, or were moving to a new town, starting fresh again on their own, or downsizing because the kids had left home.

Cortese, Dodd and Dobson will guide house hunters through the whole process and show them a few options they may have not considered.

It’s not only Cortese getting primed for TV this year, his gorgeous wife Nerida is too. The couple, who met on Dancing with the Stars NZ, spent Christmas sweltering in the Aussie heat before heading to Bali.

“Nerida and I flew out to a villa in Seminyak, a couple of odd Bintangs and some good food before coming home to crack into the new job, the new show and Nerida with Dancing with the Stars for Three,” Cortese told Spy from Bali.