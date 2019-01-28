Max Key snaps dad's adorable nap time

He may not be the PM anymore but it seems John Key is still burning the candle at both ends if his son Max's latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

Max Key shared a hilarious picture and two videos of John having a wee nap on the couch.

He captioned it: "Are they really your dad if they don't fall asleep the moment they sit on the couch at night "

Fans love the post.

"Beautiful family times .. blessed, classic John!"

"Leave to poor guy alone he's clearly totally relaxed

"Poor John! He must be exhausted."

"Ah that's adorable I'd bite my sons head off if he would put that on insta."

Very funny Max, this is the content we never knew we needed!