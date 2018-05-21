Zac says DWTS harder than The Bachelor

He put his heart on the line, then he danced his heart out. So which was harder?

Mike Puru asked that question of Zac Franich on The Café today, when he asked the reality star which of the two shows he’d been on was tougher: The Bachelor, or Dancing With the Stars?

Zac replied: “I actually think … I felt a lot more exposed on Dancing With the Stars. There is nowhere to hide. You are on the dancefloor and when you are dancing it is so much more subjective, you really are in your purest form.”

Zac and his dance partner Kristie opened up about their recent elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

They said it “sucked” to be the third couple to be eliminated.

“I was just gutted. I put so much into it,” said Zac. “For Kristie and I, we wanted to go out there and not look out of place. Going into Monday (night’s competition) we were top of the leader board.”

Franich said they put in hard yards for before hitting the dancefloor every week.

“We would have done over 200 hours, from 9.30am to 3.30pm every day. Jobs and relationships go on hold.”

But there was a positive to come from it. Zac said he felt proud about making money for his chosen charity, Live More Awesome.

“We are there dancing for good, for the charities, and I loved it. It was a challenging experience and I wouldn’t take it back for anything,” he said.

“I’m stoked I got to talk about something so positive that effects so many people.”