You will never guess who this Kiwi star is

She’s normally known as a bright and bubbly blonde so this throwback photo has thrown us completely off guard.

NZ Bachelor star Matilda Rice, soon to be Matilda Green posted an old photo from 2008 on her Instagram page of her and a friend at a party with dark hair and tans.

She captions it: ”#TBT to when my fake tan addiction almost sent me bankrupt. #2008#expensivehabit”

The 10-year-old snap has her fans in shock.

“Holy moly!!! You look completely different!” said one.

“Wow!! U make a gorgeous lookin brunette!”

“Never in a million years would I have recognised you!!! So Geordie Shore.”