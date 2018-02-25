You’ll never guess who this Kiwi star is

Splore Festival is the chance to show off your creativity and dress to impress.

This weekend many music lovers gathered to Tapapakanga Reserve to camp and celebrate love, light and laughter.

Tiki Taane was part of the festivities and chose to rock a full body of paint and tribal adornments.

In his Instagram story the Always On My Mind hitmaker chats to the camera and shows off his impressive body art and pukana.

“Here we are at Splore, getting ready to go out and take on the night!”

Looks like good fun Tiki!

Scroll down to see pictures of his outfit.