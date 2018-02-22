WTF? Why is Sam Neill eating a plastic bag?

Sam Neill has appeared in a Facebook video shoveling a plastic bag into his mouth with surprising intensity.

But don't worry, he's ok. In fact, it's all for a good cause; conservation.

The Kiwi actor was part of a satirical Greenpeace video highlighting the damage a single plastic bag can wreak on our oceans.

The clip praises the "humble plastic bag - so useful, durable, and lightweight. Long-lasting, even at sea. The peak of human innovation."

"The clever plastic bag is a master of disguise, because turtles and other animals mistake them for jellyfish and eat them. How good is that?" he says.

The reason he ate the plastic bag is made clear at the end: "If you like them so much, you eat them."