Football star Chris Wood's perfect off-field partner

It’s not just the whopping $24.5 million transfer fee that Chris Wood signed with English Premier League club Burnley and his goal-scoring form for his new club, that’s been putting a smile on the Kiwi football ace’s face in recent months.

So too has his love life — the 26-year-old happily teaming up off the field with English footballer Kirsty Linnett.

Wood joined his All White team-mate Winston Reid in the EPL in August when he signed the record transfer fee with Burnley. His former club, Leeds, pocketed the transfer fee, with the contract Wood signed with Burnley earning him a staggering $83,300 a week.

He has been in cracking goal-scoring form for Burnley — proving a big hit for team management and fans alike.

And Wood doesn’t need to look too far for inspiration away from the club’s home ground of Turf Moor — dating Linnett, who plays for Reading in the FA Women’s Super League competition.

The 24-year-old has represented England at Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23 level.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mirror, Wood said: “Technically, before I moved to Burnley, she was at a higher level and she never let me forget it. We like to see each other succeed and she was over the moon when I got the chance to come to Burnley.

“We help each other out. She understands that when you’ve had a bad game and you come home, the last thing you want to do is talk to people. She knows that because it’s the same for her.”

Linnett has also been in fine goal-scoring form recently. A goal she scored in helping Reading to a win over Everton in the FA Women’s Super League was described as a “thunderbolt” by the Times, and was also nominated by English media as a contender for goal of the season.