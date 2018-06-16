Highest-paid Kiwi footballer's lavish family holiday revealed

What does New Zealand’s highest paid football player do, while the World Cup is on in Russia? Travel the world extensively, that’s what.

All Whites captain and West Ham United star Winston Reid, and his Russian born wife Yana have travelled up a storm in the past few months.

In February, the luxury-label loving, high-living, London-based couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Venice.

Reid, who turns 30 next month, suffered an injury setback in March and last month, while English media speculated whether new West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini was considering selling the star defender, the Reids took their travel into overdrive.





A post shared by Yana Reid-London (@yanareid) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

They have holidayed in Paris — staying at the Four Seasons Hotel — jetted to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo, then headed back to Europe, where Reid’s professional career began in Denmark. There, the couple got glammed-up and attended a wedding in Copenhagen and then took their toddler twins Arianna and Damien for a family holiday at the newly-built luxury resort D Maris Bay in Mugla, Turkey.

This month the family have jumped to the Americas and enjoyed luxury resorts including, One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos Mexico, before heading up to Florida and checking out the W at South Beach then taking the kids to the Four Seasons’ Resort in Orlando at Walt Disney World.

Yana Reid wrote on social media: “So blessed to be able to see all these amazing places #besthusband ever.”

Who knows, they may visit her homeland if England does the unthinkable and reaches the crunch knockout clashes at the World Cup.