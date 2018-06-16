Will Smith's shout out to Kiwi dancers

American actor Will Smith has given a group Kiwi dancers the ultimate shout-out on Instagram this morning.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel Air posted a video to the photo-sharing site of Manurewa High School's dance routine at the NZ Hip Hop Dance Championship Nationals.

The video has already rung up over 2 million views in three hours.



Smith captioned the post: "NEW ZEALAND Turnin' Up! Shout out to the Rewa All Stars...this piece is HOT!!"







The group of high schoolers featured the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song in their routine as well as Tom Jones' It's Not Unusual that was often featured on the 90s show.



Instagram users were also impressed with the 90s-themed routine.



User bx.xx said: "NEW ZEALAND ON TOPPPP"



"OMG!! WE MADE IT!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH @willsmith THIS MEANS A LOT TO NZ!!!! OMG!!! Just overwhelmed!" said jessieliveti_.

The Manurewa High School's dance group Rewa All Stars placed second out of 14 schools in the competition.