Will Mike McRoberts join DWTS 2019?

Section
Spy News,
Publish Date
Monday, 2 July 2018, 2:56PM

Now that Three newsreader Samantha Hayes has won Dancing with the Stars, the question is: will her colleague Mike McRoberts step up for the next season?

According to Sam, Mike has ruled it out – but she has other plans.

"Mike has been pretty clear on the fact that he's not keen to do it, but I think we should start a campaign and try and convince him," she says.

"He would be amazing; he would be so good."

After Mike wore his #glamsam t-shirt on the show last night, Twitter was sent into a frenzy, with many calling for the newsreader to join the next season.

When asked whether she would step up to coach her co-presenter, Sam insisted her winning title doesn't mean she's qualified to do so.

"I've learnt about a dozen dance routines, so I've learnt a really specific routine and style of dance, but I'm not a dancer - yet," she says.

Connect with Spy: