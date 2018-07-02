Will Mike McRoberts join DWTS 2019?
Now that Three newsreader Samantha Hayes has won Dancing with the Stars, the question is: will her colleague Mike McRoberts step up for the next season?
According to Sam, Mike has ruled it out – but she has other plans.
"Mike has been pretty clear on the fact that he's not keen to do it, but I think we should start a campaign and try and convince him," she says.
"He would be amazing; he would be so good."
After Mike wore his #glamsam t-shirt on the show last night, Twitter was sent into a frenzy, with many calling for the newsreader to join the next season.
Definitely 100% earned, Sam is an amazing dancer. Hopefully next season she'll be giving tips to get Mike Mcroberts to the final... #DWTSNZ— Hayley (@hayleyhahah) July 1, 2018
Mike McRoberts for #dwtsnz Season 8— Brodie Neves-Taylor (@brodiesaurusrex) July 1, 2018
Sam, you have to get Mike on #dwtsnz 2019 edition.— ante meridian (@dizzydover) July 1, 2018
Can I vote for Mike McRoberts instead? #DWTSNZ— Sarah Wild (@dinosawster) July 1, 2018
MIKE MCROBERTS, WHOM I WANT TO BE WHEN I GROW UP #dwtsnz— \'kæ-rɪl\ · a brown spotted Kiwi (@pohutukaryl) July 1, 2018
Mike McRoberts is so buff it's honestly unsettling#DWTSNZ— Sabina Kid (@SabinaKid) July 1, 2018
When asked whether she would step up to coach her co-presenter, Sam insisted her winning title doesn't mean she's qualified to do so.
"I've learnt about a dozen dance routines, so I've learnt a really specific routine and style of dance, but I'm not a dancer - yet," she says.