Will Megan say yes to a Kiwi dress?

Has Meghan Markle given a covert sign as to who is the designer of her wedding dress?

Speculation has reached fever pitch with just a week to go before the royal event. And even though Ralph & Russo has been installed as the bookies’ favourite, Spy spotted that Markle was wearing Emilia Wickstead at the Anzac Day commemorations she attended with Prince Harry.

In a nod to New Zealand she wore a Wickstead black jacket and skirt with Philip Treacy headwear at the London memorial service.

Wickstead, 34, daughter of Kiwi designer Angela, has long been a favourite of London society.

Regular clients include Markle’s soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and the UK’s former first lady Samantha Cameron.

And if Markle does say yes to a Kiwi dress, it won’t be Wickstead’s first wedding dress for the aristocracy — Lady Charlotte Wellesley married Alejandro Santo Domingo in a structured, off-the-shoulder Wickstead Bridal gown with a cathedral-length veil in Spain two years ago.

If Wickstead does get the royal nod, she won’t just be the darling of London society — her brand, name and clothing will be in globally famous and internationally in demand for years to come.