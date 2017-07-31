Why Vaughan's wife was forced to stage an intervention

School holidays have wrapped up and the kids are all back in school now – but the fun doesn’t end there for ‘cool dad’ radio host Vaughan Smith.

In an attempt to impress his adorable daughters, Indie and August, he has decided to take up skateboarding.

Unfortunately, his wife Sharde wasn’t so impressed and got in touch with ZM to hold an intervention about his new hobby.

He shared a cute video to ZM’s Facebook of him being towed on his skateboard behind his daughter.

“Haters will say it's photoshopped but truth is, it's just a serious case of COOOOL DAD. Soon to take the crown as King of the Shaka (brah).”

So cute! We think you’re a rad dad Vaughan!