Why Vaughan lost it, stormed out of ZM studio

There was drama in the ZM studio last week when Vaughan lost it and stormed out.

It all started when Megan got a surprise delivery - a brand new iPhone 8 to use as her work phone.

Vaughan had recently tried to get a new work phone but was told he could "only" get an iPhone 7, so he went out and bought an iPhone X with his own money instead. So when Megan got her phone, he lost it.

"Bullsh*t! Are you f***ing kidding me? Are you serious? What a load of shi*!" he said.

He later yelled: "Are you kidding me right now? I'm beginning to think I'm not the top dog."

And then he had to make himself calm down and take some deep breaths before announcing he was off to play the Playstation instead.

You can watch the full, totally hilarious meltdown above.