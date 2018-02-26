Why TVNZ star's wedding was so 'unique'
Former TVNZ reporter Arrun Soma has married his partner of seven years in a "unique" ceremony.
Arrun, who is now a producer for BBC, married Jacob Vollebregt in Wellington on Saturday, which also marked the beginning of Wellington's Pride Festival.
But it wasn't your usual affair; the ceremony combined elements of Indian and Christian traditions and according to reports, they even helped re-write the ceremony to better suit them as a same-sex couple.
So far, the pair haven't publicly shared their photos form the special day, but Arrun did take to Twitter to share a snap of his and Jacob's henna-inked hands to show off their nuptials in a subtle way.
Friends and fans alike have taken to social media to share their well-wishes with many commenting on the unique, inclusive ceremony.
TVNZ's Jessica Mutch tweeted: "Congratulations you two! What a special night."
While the BBC's Ben Bland tweeted: "A joy to be part of something so special and unique, seeing my dear friends...married in a ceremony which so beautifully combined Christian and Hindu elements...Congratulations guys!"
Congrats Arrun and Jacob, and happy Pride!