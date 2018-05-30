Why Toni Street is hosting The Hits by herself

Fans of The Hits might have noticed a big difference to the station’s morning line-up lately.

That is because The Hits hosts Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace are living it up in Fiji - and they didn't take their co-host Toni Street with them.

The duo flew out to the Pacific island last night along with the winners of their Sort Yourself Out For Fiji competition.

They've been broadcasting from the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa where it happens to be 24 degrees.

However, as Toni was still recovering from her acute liver failure she had to stay home in freezing New Zealand, where it's closer to 4 degrees!

On Instagram Toni jokingly wrote: "I'm faking my happiness" for her co-hosts.

