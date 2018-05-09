Why Shaun Johnson’s mum is in tears

Every parent wants their children to be happy; whether it be in life, starting a family, in their career and in love.

Warriors star Shaun Johnson seems to have the job thing down pretty well. Now, he has a wonderful fiancé to share his life with.

Earlier this week Johnson proposed to his long term girlfriend, Silver Ferns netballer Kayla Cullen in a romantic setting in Mangawhai surrounded by his friends and family, including his beloved mother.

In a cute Instagram story he posted an intimate photo of him hugging her tightly as both shed tears of joy.

Shaun’s best friend Logan Dodds was the photographer on the day to capture the special moments.

Dodds is famous for being an Instagram adventure influencer and created this tribute to his late father earlier this year.