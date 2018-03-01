Fishing, hiking and late nights roasting marshmallows – there’s something nostalgic about school camps.

That’s why Sarah, Sam and Toni are going back to school.

On The Hits this week Toni Street shared one of her goals for the year: “To get back in touch with nature.”

Her idea evolved when Sam Wallace and Sarah Gandy said they wanted to go camping.

So they’re creating a school camp for adults.

The Hits trio are getting excited about running their own school camp next week called Camp Do It.

In a funny Facebook video, the radio hosts danced around to entice fans to get involved in their camp.

"Camp Do It is nearly here! Beaver, Sifty and Muff are ready....Check out these dance moves 😂😂😂 #adultcamp"

Camp Do it will take place next Thursday 8 March at Chosen Valley Christian Camp.

For more information, tune in to The Hits with Sarah, Sam and Toni this week.