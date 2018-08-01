Why Sarah Gandy dreams of having Jeremy Wells' baby

With Toni Street’s baby boy set to arrive in two weeks via surrogate – there has been a fair amount of baby chat on The Hits with Sarah, Sam and Toni this morning.

Sarah Gandy thinks that this may have seeped into her subconscious as she ended up having a very strange and awkward baby dream – and it involved Seven Sharp and Radio Hauraki host, Jeremy Wells.

"I had a dream and it was that I was a surrogate … for Jeremy Wells … which is very weird," she admitted to her co-hosts.

Sarah went on to describe how in the dream she "skipped the pregnancy and just got straight to the crescendo" and that after giving birth the baby arrived still in its amniotic sac. Delightful …

"And for some reason suddenly Jeremy Wells is in the room to pop the bubble so he can take his baby away."

"I’ve don’t a little bit of research into people who dream of babies," Sam said, revealing what the dream may represent.

"A baby dream may be prodromal and is telling you that you are pregnant!"

"Nooooooo!" Sarah exclaimed, before joking about who the father could be.

This article was first published on The Hits.