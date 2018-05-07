Why Sam Hayes broke down on DWTS

Samantha Hayes was brought to tears on Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night.

The Newshub presenter got emotional discussing how uncomfortable she was performing the sexy samba.

Her dance partner Aaron described the dance as: "The hips, the action, shaking what your mama gave ya", while Sam described it as "me sticking my butt out a lot - which is not something that I'm used to doing in my day to day".

"It's right at the very edge of my comfort zone and every now and again, I just feel completely silly and embarrassed...you're standing there looking at yourself in the mirror thinking; we've gotta do this in front of the whole country", she said.

It was at this point she started tearing up, adding: "It's hard, but I just think; take that embarrassment and put it over there and just move on.

"But getting to that point is just blood sweat and tears. Your feet are ripped to pieces, covered in sticking plasters, and it's long hours. When it comes together it's amazing, but yeah, it's way tougher than I thought it was going to be."

Sam's followers took to social media to offer support and congratulations, with one Facebook follower writing: "Among all the blood sweat and tears you were fabulous last night Sam. Thanks for showing us your vulnerability. It's a woman's greatest asset."