Why Julian Dennison can’t watch Deadpool 2

Julian Dennison has hit the American talk show circuit for his new film Deadpool 2 – and he’s revealed a surprising fact.

The Hunt For the Wilderpeople Star looked right at home in the hot seat on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s couch this week.

Dennison admitted he’s too young to watch Deadpool 2, a film with a reputation for high levels of bad language and violence. “I am 15, and it’s R16 in New Zealand, so I can’t watch it,” Dennison told Kimmel.

“Were your mother and father fine with the profanity in the movie?” Kimmel asked.

“There was some stuff that got cut out of the film. I remember doing a scene with Ryan (Reynolds) and he whispered in my ear, and I was like ‘my virgin ears, damn’. It was pretty intense. But yeah I did say it, but I can’t say it (now) because this is live television. So I said it and I freaked out,” Julian replied.

“But my parents really enjoyed the film though.”

Kimmell also asked Dennison what it was like filming Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Taika Waititi’s box office success.

“I was so proud of it, it was sort of my breakout movie,” he said. “I actually had an interview with Taika Waititi (director) two and a half weeks ago and he said ‘I just want to let you know, you owe your whole career to me.’”

“Haha, I didn’t want to say it to his face, his head is getting a bit big.”

Watch the full interview with Julian Dennison and Jimmy Kimmel below: