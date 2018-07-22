Why Jordan Mauger needs to give up reality TV

The Bachelor NZ season 2 contestant Jordan Mauger is entering the show’s format for the third time - following on from last year’s The Bachelor Winter Games.

Mauger has just been announced in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise according to Fansided.

The first round of Bachelor in Paradise contestants will be introduced in the August 7 premiere, but a bunch of other guys and girls will show up in Mexico throughout the season – and Jordan is one of them.

The Kiwi reality TV star has been jetting back and forth from Mexico in July according to his Instagram.

He also flew back to NZ this week after spending time with Winter Games friends Lily McManus and her beau, Courtney Dober.

Well, the third time’s a charm right?