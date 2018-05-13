Why Jeremy Wells is banned from going to India

Matt and Jerry got some shocking news on Hauraki Breakfast on Friday.



Just days before the co-hosts were due to head to India for their Excellent IPL Adventure, Hauraki head G. Lane flat out banned Jerry from going.

Why? Well, between Jerry stealing the company credit card and publicly shaming G. Lane for soiling an Uber, G. Lane's pretty damn mad.

"Two months ago you spent $5,500 on my credit card and I said there would be consequences - do I have to spell it out?" G. Lane said on air.

He even came armed with security footage and footage of Jerry on Seven Sharp to back up his claims, telling Jerry he absolutely was not going to India anymore.

"You are not going, you are gonna stay here and do the breakfast show on your own and think about what you've done," he said.

