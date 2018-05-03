Why Jeremy Wells can't touch Mike Hosking

He’s the host of the country’s number one light current affairs and infotainment programme but he still can’t touch New Zealand’s king of radio Mike Hosking – who remains top of the breakfast radio leaderboard.

Despite Radio Hauraki adding more than 9000 new listeners, the station couldn’t quite crack the top 10 in the latest radio survey, which saw Jerry and his breakfast co-host Matt Heath claim 12th place (out of 23 stations nationwide).

“12th is the new first place,” said Heath. “It’s all we ever hoped for and more. This is huge. Go Kiwi! A real win for the good guys.”

The first radio survey results of the year were released today - with celebrations in order for some of Spy’s favourite people, including the always hilarious Brodie Kane.

After joining The Hits in December, Brodie and her co-host Fitzy are proving a hit with listeners in Christchurch, where they host the daily breakfast show.

Fellow Hits’ hosts Sarah Gandy, Sam Wallace and Toni Street also had a great result with more listeners switching it up and tuning in to Sarah, Sam and Toni in the mornings.

It was also a good day for Mediaworks’ Mai FM, which was named the number one music station in Auckland, ahead of Coast in the number two spot.

Coast had plenty of cause to celebrate, with its new breakfast line up of Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and Jason Reeves launching with a roar, adding more than 6000 new listeners since they debuted in February.

Congratulations to all involved – we suspect there could be a few sore heads around town tomorrow.