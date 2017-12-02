Why Beauden Barrett's mo had to go

Spy has been on moustache alert through Movember and many throughout the land have grown some admirable slugs. Quite a few sprouted during the All Blacks’ European tour, including staches on Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett.

But when the All Blacks hit Tokyo this week to promo the next Rugby World Cup and meet sponsor Adidas, the boys in black were clean shaven.

Could their WAGs have anything to do with the quick shave? Barrett’s girlfriend Hannah Laity and Smith’s girlfriend Teagan Voykovich travelled together to London for part of the tour.

Before the game, Laity posed with her beau outside Cardiff Castle, with the hashtag “TheMoHasToGo.”

Did she get her way? Did Barrett shave for his lady, or for the World Rugby Awards in Monaco where he picked up his second Rugby Player of the Year award?

“Actually, he took it off before the game because he likes to play freshly shaven,” Laity told Spy in good humour.

When accepting his Season Player of the Year Award, Barrett said with irony:

“My upper lip was quivering.”

After a very quick stint in Monaco, Barrett and Laity joined Smith and Voykovich in Tokyo where they enjoyed a couples’ retreat at a temple and shopping in Shibuya. They joined other team members at a dinner in the Roppongi district which they excitedly noted was where a scene from Quentin Tarantino’s movie Kill Bill was filmed.