Who will attend the Great Gatsby party at the Toy Mansion?

It may just be the hottest new ticket in the party season. A rich-list-studded party at the Toy Mansion on Friday boasts a theme fit for its surroundings — The Great Gatsby.

The party will be hosted by Zuru toymaker magnates brother and sister Nick and Anna Mowbray at their Mahoenui Mansion in Coatesville — the former home of both Chrisco founder Richard Bradley and Kim Dotcom.

The Unfiltered Gatsby Party is the first time one of New Zealand’s most exclusive private homes will open its doors to the public. VIP tickets at $295 sold out in less than a week but, as Gatsby himself might do, the Mowbrays found space for a further 150 people.

The business and networking event will be co-hosted by Unfiltered co-founder & CEO Jake Millar, 22, who has travelled back from New York City. Other guests will fly in from Shenzhen, San Francisco, Vancouver, Manchester and Hong Kong. Many are expected to arrive by helicopter, including rich listers Annette Presley and Peter Huljich and leading entrepreneurs Carmen Vicelich and Tim Norton.





Nick Mowbray, Jake Millar and Annette Presley.

Celebrity guests may include former Breakfast host Rawdon Christie, Simon Dallow and Dominic Bowden.

Billed as the party of the year, it will be night of glamour, fine wine and dancing to big-name DJs, all wrapped in Gatsby’s excessive style.

This year the Mowbray family invested in Unfiltered when the business media platform raised more than $1 million in seed capital to fuel growth. Other investors include Kevin Roberts, Sara Tetro, Rob Fyfe and Justin Wyborn.

It comes after Thursday night's best-dressed and most well-heeled event of the year, which opened the winter glam season. The invite-only Denizen Heroes Gala, took place at Shed 10 on Thursday night with the likes of Lady Sarah Fay, Louisa Richwhite, Laura McGoldrick and Martin Guptill in attendance.