Who the heck are those DWTS judges?

We have all been thinking the same question: Who in the world are this year’s Dancing with the Stars judges?

We have sleuthed around to find out who the mysterious trio are.

Julz Tocker

He is the man who has unmovable hair and fiercely strong posture.

Boasting 32,700 Instagram followers, he is a bit of a big deal on social media.

Kiwi-born Tocker has been involved in multiple seasons of DWTS in both USA and Australia as a professional dancer, choreographer and co-host.

In 2016 he was Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s personal dance teacher for the film La La Land and an assistant ballroom dancer for Mandy Moore.

Rachel White

White co-owns a Los Angeles dance studio called JustDance with Julz Tocker and the pair are ‘American Smooth’ dance partners.

Rachel is a two-time NZ Professional Latin Champion and in 2009 was Josh Kronfeld’s dance partner when they placed third in DWTS NZ.

Her Instagram bio says she came eighth in the World ‘Smooth’ championship in 2017, is Russian born and is a “happily married Kiwi wife.”

Camilla Sacre-Dallerup

The blonde bombshell in the middle seat of the judging table has some wise and aspirational words of advice to the dance competitors.

Her Instagram bio says she is the founder of Zenme, which her own self-help and transformational coaching business.

The 44-year-old is also the “best-selling author of ‘Strictly Inspirational’ and ‘Reinvent Me’” and is a certified hypnotherapist and meditation expert.

Camilla has a long history in the professional ballroom dancing scene and was an original cast member of the UK’s version of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was born in Denmark and married her husband, British soap opera actor Kevin Sacre in Ibiza in 2010.