Who runs the world: The PM or Lorde?

The Vodafone Music Awards at Spark Arena on Thursday night was a celebration of New Zealand’s best musical talent. Tanya Carlson had a multitude of guests wearing her designs, including Hollie Smith and Natasha Utting, who nailed the glamour stakes. Male heroes of the night were Tui award winners, Kings, Teeks and the Toi Boys, who thrilled their fans; Kings by being the gentleman of the red carpet and Teeks (Te Karehana Gardiner-Toy) raising fans’ pulses. The Kois were the biggest hit backstage, earning lots of new female admirers.

Art Green and Matilda Rice arrived with their natural counterparts MAFS lovebirds Brett Renall and Angel Star Heron.

New Zealand’s answer to Sharon Osbourne, music industry stalwart Rita Luck, told Spy that she and husband Jordan had broken up in the past year and the Music Hall of Famer was now living in the peaceful surrounds of the South Island.

Hopes that Lorde might grace the red carpet were dashed, her family arriving via a side entrance to join the star inside.

Lorde was said to have media on edge with a “permission to approach policy”, although the star was thoroughly relaxed with PM Jacinda Ardern, whom she hugged as she was handed the People’s Choice Award, one of six awards she took out in her clean sweep. Together on stage, they were magic.

Ardern spoke to every fan and influencer on the red carpet, leaving patient partner Clarke Gayford to catch up with his industry mates. We only had one question for the PM, how does this compare with Apec? “Ha — very different crowd!” she quipped. Ardern had a security detail of two. Lorde had four very aggressive bodyguards.

After a faultless awards ceremony, guests quickly scrambled to the after parties. The two hot tickets were the Universal party at REC at Britomart and the Warner Music party across the square at Seafarers.

Queues lined the laneway entrance to REC, with fans eager to get a glimpse of Lorde. But even those who had tickets didn’t get to mingle with the superstar. Instead, she was secreted away in the exclusive Caretaker bar downstairs. Friends and family surrounded the singer, eager to catch up with her after her intense year of travel and touring.

Her parents Vic and Sonja were on hand to celebrate, along with brother Angelo and older sister Jerry. Little sister Indy is currently based in New York and didn’t return home for the celebration.

Upstairs, guests were limited to prosecco and house pours, while downstairs there was no expense spared as bar staff whipped up their signature custom cocktails.

At Seafarers the mood was far more chillaxed, with celebrity guests spoiled with canapes and Moet. Among the frivolity Simon Dallow and All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, mixed with everyone like they were old friends. When Spy went fan girl on the man of the night, Kings, he was full of love, noting that all of the partying was great, but that it’s time with family that brings him the most joy.