When interviews go bad: The Amy Shark edition

Barely two weeks after Leigh Hart dropped a massive F-Bomb on air he's blown up again.

Aussie singer song writer, Amy Shark popped in for a chat with Radio Hauraki's Bhuja team last week.

It was all going well until the company window cleaner decided to clean the studio windows at the "wrong time".

Despite Amy looking decidedly uncomfortable, Leigh decided to take matters - and the water bucket - into his own hands to deal with the problem.

Check it out in the clip above.

This story originally appeared on Radio Hauraki online and is republished here with permission.